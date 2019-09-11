Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

These are the stacks on the wild west coast of the Isle of Lewis, near the small settlement of Mhangarstaidh. This was my first visit here and the May weather was uncharacteristically sunny. I was hoping for a day with more threatening conditions to get a more moody shot, but I will have to return for that, probably in either spring or autumn. Though it was a bright sunny morning, there was a strong gusting wind which made perching on the very edge of the cliffs "interesting" while trying to shield the camera during the multiple exposures which comprise this panoramic view.