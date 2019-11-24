Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In a valley next to the troglodyte village of Meymand small fields are delimited by stone walls. It is a valley at more than 2000 meters of altitude where peasants raise sheep. Several remarkable trees of several hundred years grew in this arid environment in summer and cold in winter. This picture is a composition of 5 pictures took just after the sunrise. October and may are good monthes for the weather.