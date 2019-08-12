Book Your Next Photo Tour
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Mevagissey Lighthouse, Cornwall, England by Francois Morin
Blue Hour

Mevagissey Lighthouse, Cornwall, England by Francois Morin

By on 0 Comments

Mevagissey Lighthouse, Cornwall, England by Francois Morin
Views: 1,175

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My buddy and I were aiming for sunset colours that evening but were greeted with a dense cloud coverage instead. Instead of going back to the pub we stayed there and started to shoot, trying to get the best out of the conditions we had.

I was immediately drawn to the lighthouse, seeing a potentially good, though simplistic, composition to work with. After a few test shots I was pretty much happy with my exposure combination so I simply waited until the blue hour settled in and the beacon light was switched on. And voilà!

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®