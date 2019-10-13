Metolius River, Camp Sherman, Oregon, USA by Kathy Weissgerber

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On October 1st a side trip to the Wizard Falls fish hatchery was well worth the extra 20 mile round trip. I gasped when I saw the autumn colors starting along the shoreline of the Metolius River here in Central Oregon. This pristine river is very cold and known for its fly fishing and beauty. An easily accessible hiking trail runs along both sides of the river with many camping sites, altho most are closed for the season by now. Tall majestic Ponderosa pines and fir trees are amongst the forest.