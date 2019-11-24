Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This lone tree sits at the top of Merbach Hill in Herefordshire, overlooking the Wye Valley. Reaching it was the culmination of a long but scenic walk from the neolithic chamber tomb of “Arthur’s Stone”. In the far distance on the left, the hills of The Brecon Beacons peep into view. This part of Herefordshire feels more Welsh than English. The place names are often Welsh in origin, and hill farming (mostly sheep) takes over from the arable landscapes further east.

I took this photo with a little Panasonic GF5, and the even smaller 12-32 lens. It made for a very handy combination for travelling and walking.