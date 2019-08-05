Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.I recently moved from a busy city centre to a coastal town on the Wirral. Even though I knew most of area, I still go as often as possible to try some new conditions and weather. That was the case here again and I called a friend who lives nearby if he wanted to join me. We went down to the mudflats with 15 minutes of sunlight to spare. Even though the clouds were great, they didn't align perfectly and sunset light light was a little bit flat. Nonetheless we kept taking photos well after the sun went below the horizon. The only thing important in this location is tides. Wirral coast can be treacherous, so it's always important to check the tides - all boats in Meols get re-floated t high tide!
