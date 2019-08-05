Book Your Next Photo Tour


Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Meols Sunset, Wirral, England by Lukasz Lukomski
Blue Hour

Meols Sunset, Wirral, England by Lukasz Lukomski

By on 0 Comments

Meols Sunset, Wirral, England by Lukasz Lukomski
Views: 1,297

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I recently moved from a busy city centre to a coastal town on the Wirral. Even though I knew most of area, I still go as often as possible to try some new conditions and weather. That was the case here again and I called a friend who lives nearby if he wanted to join me. We went down to the mudflats with 15 minutes of sunlight to spare. Even though the clouds were great, they didn't align perfectly and sunset light light was a little bit flat. Nonetheless we kept taking photos well after the sun went below the horizon. The only thing important in this location is tides. Wirral coast can be treacherous, so it's always important to check the tides - all boats in Meols get re-floated t high tide!

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®