Landscape Photography Magazine
Long Exposure

Meghalaya, India by Rajan Dutta

Meghalaya, India by Rajan Dutta
Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We have been passing this church every time we go to place across Meghalaya to take pictures. However this time we decided to stop over for sometime and explore compositions with the church at sunset because it was looking promising for a good sunset. Thankfully we were able to get the colours of the setting sun which made up for this composition.

