We were returning to our camp after an afternoon drive and we saw several Topi standing on a hill between us and the sunset. I was hoping the Topi would remain still so I could photograph them with the sun. I wanted to do a bracketed exposure to be able to get an HDR photograph. I was having to hand hold the camera and the lightest picture had to much motion in it to use. So I used two pictures to make this one. That is why I had to list two shutter speeds.