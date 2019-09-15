Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Martins Beach south of San Francisco is not the easiest to find but was quite crowded with photographers at sunset this day. The sunset itself was not very good, but after the sun went down and the crowd left the, light changed and revealed some beautiful colors. This was my last frame of the day.