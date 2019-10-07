Martindale, Lake District, Cumbria, England by Chester Wallace

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The day was not promising for a ten mile walk in the hills near Ullswater. The clouds were still clinging to the higher peaks and were not forecast to clear very much. There was a light drizzle just starting. I always carry my camera on walking trips and, on this morning, was not hopeful of getting any good shots. The light was poor but the colours of the bracken and fields were still pretty impressive so I decided to take this hand-held shot. Martindale, is very photogenic - it is very quiet, has been one of my favourites for nearly 50 years and is a quintessential Lake District valley. It is also a great spot to see herds of red deer and in October, when this shot was taken, the sounds of the stags bellowing can often be heard.

Autumn is a very popular time to visit this part of the world primarily due to the rich array of colours and, for a photographer, the light this time of year really enhances the texture and relief of the landscape. However, there is also a good chance of wet and cloudy weather at the same time - as on this particular day. Eventually the sun broke through later in the day. There is one big advantage of walking on days like these - you don't meet many other people!