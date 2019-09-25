Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was out with my 2 year old son looking for some heart shaped rocks for a series I do for Valentines Day each year. I couldn't help myself but to take the infamous Marsden Rock on a beautiful but cold blue sky day. You can See the Heart rock shot from the day named 'Rock Solid' over on my social feeds.