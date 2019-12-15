Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sometimes the weather changes so quickly that early signs of spring are overwhelmed by sudden winter. This is the peninsula of Marken, not far from Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The lake is the IJsselmeer. That day in February I arrived early at the lake to photograph the nearby lighthouse at sunrise. It was beautiful with all the ice around, but the real surprise were the flowers I found afterwards. I had a wide lens for the landscape and it was so cold it was difficult to change the lens. But the wide lens turned out so well, because it captured a large part of the lake. The structures of the ice are beautiful, but of course the yellow flowers were the finishing touch.