This photo was taken in an early morning of July on the shores of Lake Marinet (5,052 ft), in the Massif du Chambeyron, in the Southern Alps of France.

The absence of wind allowed me to obtain an almost perfect reflection of Aiguille Large de Mary (9,373 ft) in the lake. I didn't wait too long to take the picture so that the sunrise light would only be present at the top of the peak to create a simple touch of light that would highlight it as much as possible.

The absence of clouds, which I regretted at first, ultimately allows to give a peaceful atmosphere to the image and to make people focus on the peak, which is one of the main subjects of the photo.

We had the chance with my friend to camp right next to this lake and get up early to admire the sunrise lights before continuing our journey in the French Alps.