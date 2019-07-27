Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»Marinet Lake, French Alps, France by Julie Dzialoszynski
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Marinet Lake, French Alps, France by Julie Dzialoszynski

By on 0 Comments

Marinet Lake, French Alps, France by Julie Dzialoszynski
Views: 1,124

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

This photo was taken in an early morning of July on the shores of Lake Marinet (5,052 ft), in the Massif du Chambeyron, in the Southern Alps of France.

The absence of wind allowed me to obtain an almost perfect reflection of Aiguille Large de Mary (9,373 ft) in the lake. I didn't wait too long to take the picture so that the sunrise light would only be present at the top of the peak to create a simple touch of light that would highlight it as much as possible.

The absence of clouds, which I regretted at first, ultimately allows to give a peaceful atmosphere to the image and to make people focus on the peak, which is one of the main subjects of the photo.

We had the chance with my friend to camp right next to this lake and get up early to admire the sunrise lights before continuing our journey in the French Alps.

Hey Julie
We would love you to join our premium members. We are offering you 30% off our GOLD membership for 1 year; take advantage below.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

LPM Special Offer

Join our Premium Members • Upgrade Today
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®