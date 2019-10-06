Maple Trees, New Hampshire, USA by Timothy Floyd

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was lucky enough to come across this perfectly balanced scene with a maple tree at the height of it's autumnal glory. The weather was perfect, cool with a high ceiling of cirrus clouds. The tree was simply along the roadside, so it was unimpeded by other trees. I had long wanted to go to New England during Autumn to photograph, and it a place to which I have returned numerous times. As I was using film, I had to wait to process the image after my trip and then have it scanned on a Heidelberg drum scanner. I have massaged the post-processing several times and like this version the best as I believe it accurately reflects the actual scene.