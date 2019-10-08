Manning Park, BC, Canada by Ian Black

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

For only a few weeks a year, the alpine larches of British Columbia transform from green to gold as the summer sunlight fades. These deciduous conifers thrive above 2000m, so you have to climb 700 vertical metres from the road to encounter their habitat. It's worth every step.