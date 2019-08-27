Book Your Next Photo Tour
Manhattan Skyline, New York, USA by John Brown

Manhattan Skyline, New York, USA by John Brown
Taken on holiday in New York city from Brooklyn in May. The view is a must have capture for anyone who visits New York. This one was taken with my Fuji XT20 with a 16mm 1.4 lens. I wanted to have a light set up and this combo was preferable to my heavier dslr and lens. Also used a sturdy mini tripod for stability and this combination I feel delivered a shot that I am very pleased with.

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

