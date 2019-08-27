Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Taken on holiday in New York city from Brooklyn in May. The view is a must have capture for anyone who visits New York. This one was taken with my Fuji XT20 with a 16mm 1.4 lens. I wanted to have a light set up and this combo was preferable to my heavier dslr and lens. Also used a sturdy mini tripod for stability and this combination I feel delivered a shot that I am very pleased with.