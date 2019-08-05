Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.I was up at 4:00 am on the day I took the photo, and parked my car on the road near Durdle Door. Walking down the 45 minute walk on the cold morning was refreshing, and when I got to the top of the steps leading down to the beach at Durdle Door, I decided to take the steps down to Man o War bay instead. After various angles were tested, I took this image, and was instantly pleased with the capture.
