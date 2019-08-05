Book Your Next Photo Tour


Man o War Bay, Dorset, England by Richard Murgatroyd

I was up at 4:00 am on the day I took the photo, and parked my car on the road near Durdle Door. Walking down the 45 minute walk on the cold morning was refreshing, and when I got to the top of the steps leading down to the beach at Durdle Door, I decided to take the steps down to Man o War bay instead. After various angles were tested, I took this image, and was instantly pleased with the capture.

