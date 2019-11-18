Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The park had only recently re-opened following the Winter closure and it was still quite chilly with a lot of large patches of snow around, making the rising steam stand out really well against the dark mountains in the background, also there weren’t as many visitors around.

Mammoth Hot Springs is the Park headquarters, featuring some of the oldest buildings in the Park, including structures from the days when the U.S. Army was managing Yellowstone. In addition, Mammoth Hot Springs Terrace is quite magnificent, and the Terrace drive is a must. Be sure to look out for the seemingly ever-present elk grazing on the green lawns of Mammoth Village.

Yellowstone is a fantastic place to visit at any time of the year, with so many varied landscapes to see, from high plains, raging rivers, high mountains and of course plenty of hydrothermal features and that is before you even begin to think about the abundance of wildlife that there is to see and photograph. If you get the opportunity, I would highly recommend a visit.