A milkyway image I took to test the Tamron 35mm 1.8's astro capability. It's amazing how we sometime just ignore the power of a portrait lens for Astrophotography. A portrait lens with a star tracker can do magic. I love this place anyway so thought to make a quick stop while visiting Alabama Hills.

Sky- Tracked, 300 sec, f/2.0, ISO 400, 35mm

Foreground- Stacked (5 exposures),30 sec, f/5, ISO 800, 25mm