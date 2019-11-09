Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Mamagwa rock located in the Tuli Block of Mashatu Game Reserve, in Botswana, is a beautiful and spiritual place, not only for the residents, but also to all of those who have the chance to visit it. Mashatu is also known as the 'Land of Giants' after the beautiful herds of Elephants and the lovely giant Baobab trees.

Every time I went to Mamagwa, the conditions were not the best... bad light, no time, no camera...! This afternoon was different, with peace and quiet to enjoy the place almost all for myself, I took my camera and shared a beautiful moment with this lonely and ancient Baobab on top of the Mamagwa koppie, waiting for the sun to give turn to the moon.