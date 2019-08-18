Book Your Next Photo Tour
User Icon
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»Majestic Glencoe, Scotland by Fabrizio Micciche
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Majestic Glencoe, Scotland by Fabrizio Micciche

By on 0 Comments

Majestic Glencoe, Scotland by Fabrizio Micciche
Views: 568

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this shot during my first trip to Scotland. After flying to Edinburgh, I head up to the Isle of Skye. It is a long way, so I stopped a couple of times along the way. During my drive to Glencoe I came across so much natural beauty and this is one of them. Even though I wish I had a better light, this mountain still stands strong and majestic in the middle of the frame.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®