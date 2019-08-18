Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this shot during my first trip to Scotland. After flying to Edinburgh, I head up to the Isle of Skye. It is a long way, so I stopped a couple of times along the way. During my drive to Glencoe I came across so much natural beauty and this is one of them. Even though I wish I had a better light, this mountain still stands strong and majestic in the middle of the frame.