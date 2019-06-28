Magura, Romania by Ilan Shacham

A few years ago I planned a winter photography trip to the Carpathian mountains in Romania with a friend who lives in Romania. Before going he informed me that there is no snow on the ground, which was a big disappointment, but I already made the travel plans, so went forward with it.

I landed in Bucharest into a fierce snow storm, and was utterly happy. It snowed for the first two days, giving us a beautiful fresh coat of snow on the mountains, and for the next 3 days we had beautiful weather to tour the snow covered mountains.

On one of our drives we got to the old village of Magura, where I noticed these lonely and bare trees surrounded by white snow and immediately knew the type of minimalistic frame I want to take.