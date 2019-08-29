Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Arguably, Moraine Lake of Banff National Park in Canada is by far one of the most spectacular and photogenic locations. When I first visited I never thought places like this exist on our planet. I have been to this location many times since then. Never get tiered of enjoying this gem.

I attempted to capture and convey and what I saw and how I felt when I was there. I visited this place after few years interval. I noticed that the number of tourists has increased. I managed to get my car parked at 5 AM in the morning and it was already packed with photographers by then with most of the nice spots already taken!

I never come back disappointed though as the light is always amazing. This time I was able to spent several hours trying different compositions, chasing the light, draining both my fully charged batteries.

I don't know when I will be able to be back there again, but I am sure I will.