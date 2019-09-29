MacLeod’s Maidens, Scotland by Colin Nicol

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Idrigill point forms the western shore of Loch Bracadale and can only be reached after a 5-6 mile tramp through the hills above the loch side. The day was one of those only too rare ones even in a Scottish summer: hardly a breath of wind, lovely blue skies with high sirrus clouds and NO midges! These stacks are known as MacLeod's Maidens; some saying they are named after the drowned wife and two daughters of a MacLeod clan chief. I would like to return to get a very different image with a wilder sea and a threatening active sky, but I suspect that the weather to get those conditions might make the trek "challenging".