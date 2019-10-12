Macetown, Central Otago, New Zealand by Neil Protheroe

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Hidden away in the mountain backcountry near the modern-day bustling tourist resort of Queenstown is Macetown, an old gold-mining settlement long since abandoned and left to ruin. During its heyday in the 1860s over 1500 people lived here, with their own store, bakery and school. There's one road in and one road out but in reality it's a dirt track, accessible only by 4x4 vehicle, on horseback or on foot. Getting there involves crossing the Arrow River 22 times. Today little evidence remains of what once was, but the natural environment remains spectacularly beautiful, and at its best in the autumn.