Early morning photo tour as my wife drove me as I am in a wheelchair and do not drive anymore. This old abandoned building along Maces Bay spoke to me as once was in history. If only they could talk. Along with the frigid cold temperatures, the sun was out bright and the sea fog hanging over the bay added to the perfect frost laden trees and snow all around in the small village of Maces Bay, New Brunswick, on the east coast of Canada where you can find the highest tides in the world on the Bay of Fundy. Shooting mostly from the car, life at my level is'nt all that bad, where there is a will there is a way. I am reminded by my late father, life is what you make it, there are others much worse off. Thankful that I get to SEE the beauty out there, especially in our own country. One should visit, especially in Autumn as the foliage is a site to behold, but winter has its beauty as well.