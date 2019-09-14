Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Bandon Beach, Oregon has one of the most beautiful collection of Sea Stacks in the world, and with the setting sun behind them! However, before the sun gets horizon-low, the light is many times too harsh and contrasty for taking meaningful pictures.

I decided to push the limits and try shooting with the Sony built in camera App called Smooth Reflections. Smooth Reflections not only smooths out the waves by stacking anywhere from 2-256 images using mean blending, but this also mimics a ND filter.

For this picture I set the camera to stack 64 shots into a single RAW file, which gave the equivalent of a 6-stop ND filter. However, in spite of the fiery colors, the lighting was still a little too harsh for my taste so I converted it to black & white and added a little vignette. . . and now I’m happy!