Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.I was camping on the shore of Lower Kananaskis Lake, in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Alberta, Canada. I had set my alarm for 5:00 AM, hoping to capture some nice "blue hour" shots. I was not disappointed. A crispy, clear morning. A calm lake. With no-one else around, I wanted to shout: "Hey, everyone, come and see this!" But I kept myself quiet, and took picture after picture with a big smile on my face.
