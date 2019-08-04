Book Your Next Photo Tour


Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Lower Kananaskis Lake, Alberta, Canada by Gerry Bates
Blue Hour

Lower Kananaskis Lake, Alberta, Canada by Gerry Bates

By on 0 Comments

Lower Kananaskis Lake, Alberta, Canada by Gerry Bates
Views: 1,024

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was camping on the shore of Lower Kananaskis Lake, in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Alberta, Canada. I had set my alarm for 5:00 AM, hoping to capture some nice "blue hour" shots. I was not disappointed. A crispy, clear morning. A calm lake. With no-one else around, I wanted to shout: "Hey, everyone, come and see this!" But I kept myself quiet, and took picture after picture with a big smile on my face.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®