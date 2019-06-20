With our original plans called off due to poor weather we opted to change countries we were visiting and stayed in England. To our surprise the weekend was going to bring plenty of sunshine with two bright and colourful sunrise and sunset.

To kick off the photography day we began at Burnham-on-sea to capture the low lighthouse at high tide with the sunrise for a minimalist long exposure.

Although having previously visited the area I forgot how quick the tide was and working with long exposures and a very fast tide was interesting to say the least. As soon as you were set up and half way through the exposure the tide had wiped passed and left you with wet feet.

It was a case of judging how far away you could get to enable you to get the 60 second exposure without sinking or water knocking the tripod. With the sinking sand/mud you had to wait for the tripod to find its resting point before hitting the shutter. Trying to race against a tide this quick with long exposures was somewhat stressful and with the perfect conditions for it. It was a case of shoot, re-adjust, shoot, re-adjust until you were right back against the dunes.

By which point we had run out of beach to move back against, but the tide finally stopped allowing us a brief 15 minute window to shoot the long exposure at high tide and achieve the minimalist look I desired.

Post production to remove horizon, Kase Filters AGC 6 stop and GCLP circular polariser, Vanguard Photo Veo 2 264CB tripod.