Longniddry Wreck, East Lothian, Scotland by David Queenan

This is the remains of an old shipwrecked boat on the beach at Longniddry in East Lothian, Scotland. I've photographed it several times over the last 5 or 6 years and every time I visit there's less and less of it remaining, it's only a matter of time before it disappears completely. Timing at this location is always tricky as the wreck only becomes visible several hours after high tide and ideally you want to catch the outgoing tide as it slowly reveals the remains. I was also trying to combine this with a sunset which added a further complication to the timing. However, the clouds rolled in and scuppered that plan, so I opted for a long exposure of 120 secs using a Lee Big Stopper which I then converted to black and white in Lightroom.

Hey David

We would love you to join our premium members. We are now offering you 30% off our GOLD membership for 1 year; take advantage below. Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor