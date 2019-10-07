Long Lake, New York, USA by Theresa St John

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was driving home from the Adirondacks and saw the sunlight hitting this single birch tree out in the water. It was a calm morning and the leaves were about 60% peak. I found a safe place to pull off the side of the road, grabbed my camera and spent a few minutes breathing in the fresh air and sunshine. This area of New York is gorgeous year-round but I love the autumn colors and try to make my way there as often as possible.