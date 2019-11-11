Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Always wanting to go to Bryce Canyon during the winter to get images of snow dusting the red rocks of the canyon, but sometimes there isn't much snow.

My wife kept calling Ruby's Inn Lodge which is the hotel right in the canyon and would ask them if there was much snow. After many attempts, they said "yes" we just had a good snowfall and it seems to be sticking and not melting.

So off we drove from Phoenix Arizona to Utah into the cold and snow. It was a well worth trip logging some 350 images.