Lonely Tree, Bitburg, Germany by Torsten Richertz

I was driving around as I noticed this little tree standing there completely alone. Unfortunately I didn't bring my camera. So I drove back home quickly, took my camera with me and got back to go the tree. I was super quick, so I still had enough time to set up a good shot. It took a while to find the right composition but I really liked the grass, so I used the grass for some Foreground-Interest which also gave it some depth because it created a bit of bokeh in the Foreground.

I took this picture in Germany around my hometown area. I used a 70-200mm to isolate the tree. It was fairly easy to capture because I just had to walk a few hundred meters to get the right perspective. It was also very warm that day and there was almost no wind, so I could chill while taking the photo. I would take the photo with this tree in summer or in winter because then you can really isolate that tree and get a beautiful minimalistic image!