Lone Tree, Llantrisant, Wales by Brad Newman

For years I have driven past this isolated tree on the outskirts of my local valley, and have never seen anyone capture it before and was determined to one day photograph it myself. Then one day, I decided to head down and finally snap the shot with a friend from the area. Navigating through the country lanes, we parked and walked along the field until finally reaching the tree where we tested a few different compositions as the light changed with the setting sun finally disappeared over the horizon and turned to dusk.