In march 2017 I travelled to the Lofoten islands for some winter photography. After a successful aurora evening and a goods nights rest we drove towards a valley where we could have the chance to see moose. As we hiked into the valley we came across frozen lakes surrounded by the famous Lofoten mountain scenery. At the shores the ice was showing cracks with rocks protruding from it. As this created some intimate landscapes I took my 14 mm lens which allowed me to really get close to the rocks emerging through the ice, creating a spectacular foreground for the picture.

The weather was actually too warm for the time of year. Temperatures rose above 0 degrees celcius and snow was becoming heavy and wet. Later on we drove all the way to A, the last village on the Lofoten. I really can recommend visiting Lofoten in winter as the scenery is amazing: snow clad mountains with the sea almost around every corner. Tip: take the Hurtigruten towards Tromsö and spend a couple of nights in Tromsö hoping for the northers lights to appear!