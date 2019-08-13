Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Three days on the Lofoten. That day the weather was capricious. In the morning we were greeted by the blue sky, which was quickly covered with thick clouds. Sometimes only the sun was shining through. But the Lofoten are beautiful in any weather and we managed to spend a day full of excitement. We decided to end the day on a small beach, although we knew we couldn't count on a spectacular sunset.

When we arrived at the place, it was raining hard. For 20 minutes we were sitting in the car, wondering if it was worth waiting for the improvement. Finally, the rain almost stopped. With tripods and filter wiping cloths, we went down to the beach. As we predicted, the sunset was barely noticeable. But after I could take some pictures that I like.