Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Lochnagar is a mystical location with its own magical atmosphere .Whether its shrouded in mist or at sunrise or sunset this place seems to have a slightly menacing feel to it especially if you are on your own. On this occasion I hiked the six miles from the ranger station in the dark. It was a beautiful, but very cold morning, but once on the move it was a great experience looking up to the star lit heavens and the snow covered mountains in the distance.Once on location I took a few shot down near the Lochan I then climbed up and took this shot showing the frost covered rocks and the huge cliffs reaching down to the Lochan Below.It was a great day out although it was a hard hike carrying all my gear I loved every minute.