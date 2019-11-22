Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this photo from the edge of Loch Ossian on the north-eastern edge of Rannoch Moor, Scotland. There are no roads in to the loch, but a train-line cuts across the moor, and I disembarked at a tiny station onto the deserted moor. The loch is a few kilometres walk from the station and there is a remote youth hostel near its shores. When I woke early the next morning I caught sight of the mist rising from the loch through the dormitory window. I threw on some clothes, grabbed my camera and ran out to the loch-side to capture the stillness of the scene and soak up the wild tranquillity. What I forgot were the midges. No sooner did I stop at the loch’s edge and raise my camera for the shot than a great cloud of midges descended, not just on me, but covering the camera lens and filling my view with swarming insects. I ran in circles to stop them biting and waved my camera around to clear them from the lens. I had to pause to apply the camera settings in swift bursts then run around waving my arms again to shake off the settling midges. By the time I could grab this hurried shot the mist had risen to reveal the absolute stillness of the day. I flew back to the sanctity of the hostel laughing at the ridiculous spectre I must have made for those still lying in their beds gazing sleepily through the window.