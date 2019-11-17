Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I keep thinking of these wonderful and often lonely trees of the Highlands in Scotland. We can often spot their silhouette among the moor and I could spend my whole life making their portrait in the ever changing weather conditions! This portrait of a twisted tree is a birch but the Loch Maree is also famous for its majestic Scots pine from the old Caledonian Forest. I took this picture in May 2017 at the end of a mostly clear evening just after sunset. Some clouds gathered and wrapped the silhouettes of mountains and trees, lit at the bottom by the last rays of the sun.