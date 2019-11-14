Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Visited Lock Lomond early on a November gray day. This tree is well known, I believe. With Alister Benn and Juanli

Sunspending 10 days exploring the Scottish highlands. They know about this tree and after a little exploring we found it. Tree is right on the shoreline in a small park. This shot is from very low, trying to fill the frame with the tree. Luckily I'd followed a friends advice for visiting Scotland, get some bog boots and bring a small foam pad to kneel or sit on when it's wet. Tried numerous exposures but this one felt right. The day continued to improve, there were lovely islands and fall color west of this tree and was even treated to a rainbow! This image didn't need much editing, played with color temp a bit, lowered the highlights and removed a few lights on the far shore, that was it. Memorable day in a memorable trip. I will return to Scotland in Autumn!