Loch Awe, where I live, often develops a dense layer of mist over it during sub zero nights. This mist then produces crystalline frost structures on vegetation and rocks. When the sun rises in the south east it burns back the mist towards the north western shore. Simultaneously the mist can rise up. This means the sun then undercuts a layer of mist illuminating a narrow strip of the scene.

This image was captured just as the sun broke through the mist and illuminated the old jetty posts, tall grasses, and the layer of mist still rising from the loch's water surface. It was just a case of setting up and waiting in the cold until it happened.