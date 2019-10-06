Loch Ard, Trossachs NP, Scotland by John Cuthbert

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Loch Ard has always had that magnetic pull for both myself and photographer partner and changes with the seasons each producing something really special from snow and ice to the vibrant greens in Spring. At the peak of autumn we pick a calm warm bright day then enjoy a slow drive along it's shores, some thirty miles or so from home. There is nothing quite like soaking up the beauty as the wonderful vibrant colours ripple and reflect in the calm mirror like life giving water with the warm sunlight caressing your skin . Loch Ard is a magical place to visit in the autumn but almost equally so in the winter when the colder tones of blues take hold and the bare branches silhouette against a threatening grey sky.