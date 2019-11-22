Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A zero wind day at home with an inversion, absolute perfect conditions to drive the 25 miles into the heart of the Snowdonia NP. Couldn't leave until nearly lunchtime, but was aware of the light problems as the day progressed. Arrived at the end of the lake to find a dozen paddle boarders making their way along the lake in mirror conditions. The second point for photography was halfway up the lake and so I hastily made for that, in order to setup and grab some clean shots in the somewhat rare calm. Just worked my way along the bank.

Managed an hour before two paddle boarders eventually came into view. Interestingly the wind picked up 10 minutes after finishing here, so I took the advantage of moving into the Ogwen valley for further shots. Doesn't get any calmer than this in Snowdonia, a very rare day in these mountains indeed.