The lone tree on the shores of Llyn Padarn is an iconic location in the Snowdonia National Park, Wales. I visited this location 2 years ago in February towards the end of winter and on my previous visit, the lake was covered in fog. Unfortunately, due to the poor visibility and the lack of detail at the location, my image was not the best. This year I decided to pay another visit in mid-November and the weather forecast was supposed to be good.

I arrived at the location around 6.45 am, an hour before sunrise as I was expecting quite a few photographers to be present so as to get a decent spot as this is such a popular location. Upon my arrival and to my surprise there was only one other photographer there! and no other photographers arrived after that either. The lake was very still and there was little to no wind. There was fog rolling along the mountains to my left and just above the water so it was almost perfect conditions but alas the sky lacked any form of colour before sunrise so my first few images looked very flat. There are only a few compositions of this tree but I went for the classic which is in front with the tree in the centre of the frame and then waited for the sun to peak just behind the mountains in the distance. As the sun rose the sky burst into colour and the golden light showered the valley and the lake thus resulting in the captured image shot with a Canon 5d mark 3 with a 24-70mm lens at 24mm, F8, 2 secs at ISO 100.

The lone tree is an iconic location and is very accessible with the car park being just a stone through away and can be visited all year round but I definitely would recommend Autumn or the Winter as the best times of year as it is less busy and you get those shorter days where you can capture sunrise and sunset in a relatively short day.