Having lived here since 1988 I had never visited this tree although its a iconic view up Llyn Padarn towards Snowdon and the Llanberis pass. This day was cold damp and windy and I pulled into the carpark just to have a look around. I stumbled upon the tree and other photographers already there. I joined in on the scene and took several picture over an hour. The winds were constantly moving the branches (one of which has been broken by someone). Light was disappearing quite quickly in the afternoon and this shot was taken at 16:43, just before heading to home. Loving the movement in the branches.