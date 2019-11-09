Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My first visit to Wales brought me in very boggy terrain on this slope overlooking Llyn Ogwen. I had taken a few zoomed in shots of the lake and the surrounding mountains but soon found out that a wider shot would show more of the landscape how I witnessed it. We were lucky to have some dry spells but still enough dramatic clouds to add a moody sense to the scene. It was quite a walk through this rough terrain, especially since this was our first time here and we had to look for compositions along our way up. I'm glad I did go up, however, as this was one of the images I envisioned to make when coming to Wales.