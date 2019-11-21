Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I went to Wales for a short week of photography. I always wanted to go here but never made it so far. Until now, and we were lucky with the weather. I expected lots of rain but it turned out that at the time we were out in the field, the weather cleared while leaving the dramatic rain clouds nearby. These circumstances provided a welcome atmosphere to the images we made this trip. For this particular image, we headed towards Llyn Dinas early in the morning. After positioning ourselves at the shore of the lake the waiting game began. The sunrise was not as spectacular as we had hoped for but this early morning light gives something special all the time, even when the sky is not booming. The lack of wind made that the hills were nicely reflected in the mirror like surface of the lake. All in all, a morning well spent.