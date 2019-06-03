The morning was miserable - bland grey skies and light and persistent rain did not make it easy. As I went to the beach I hoped for the sky to clear - but after some time it was clear that there would be no sunrise that day. On my way to my destination I saw this rocks, and when I approached the place, I was blessed with the intricate shape the rock had and the way it blended with the sand on one side and the water on the other. Long exposure was the way to accentuate this details and the overall feeling of calmness this scene gave me.