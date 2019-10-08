Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah, USA by Landon Loertscher

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I traveled to Utah for the weekend at the end of September 2019, I wasn't sure if I was early for the fall colors, especially with the great snowpack this year. When I found out the forecast was 50% chance in the area, I had to go up into Little Cottonwood Canyon as the Sun was closing for the day. As I drove up, I would stop many times along the way in awe of fog banks that drifted through the canyon. On the way down, I had seen a fog bank moving up the canyon. As I got closer, I was enveloped and had to pull over.

There is something mysterious and eerie about a fog bank moving up the road ready to envelop all in it's way. At one point, I had to drive up the canyon and out of the fog to get this shot.