Naida Cave, Diu, Gujarat, India by Bhumitkumar Patel

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Capturing the light falling in a perfect direction that gives the desired effect is very occasional. Myself, being a traveller and wandering in the woods, always try to capture these patterns that are highlighted by the light.

One such Afternoon, I waited for a perfect composition, trying to figure out the exact frame that captures the effect of the light. Finally I managed to get it, a perfect composition created by the rays of sun inclined on the stones through the creeps of the trees. I was at peace. Eyes could feel the mesmerizing touch of nature that tingled the excitement and enlightened me with the magic.

The frame, phenomenon, emotion that were to be scanned helped me work on my photography skills in order to capture the perfect frame. Light falling through Tilted tree branches & its trunk created a straight line and texture of the tree got highlighted. Some of the rays fell on the stone whereas some touch the ground to highlight small baby plant. Dark backdrop creates a contrast that makes the play of light visible that is further screened by the frame created by two trees on either side. This thus makes this capture one of the closest to my heart.